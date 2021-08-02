Nigeria: Apapa-Oshodi Expressway for Partial Closure As Govt Begins Repair

The federal government is set to divert traffic from the ever-busy Apapa-Oshodi expressway from August 9th.

This followed the inferno that occurred in January 2021 on Apapa Oshodi Expressway after a tanker explosion around the Airport Flyover Bridge at Toyota on Oshodi/Isolo Expressway.

It would be recalled that after the explosion an integrity test was thereafter carried out on the bridge to determine its structural status.

In line with this development, the Federal Ministry of Works is now set to commence emergency repairs on the bridge from the 9th of August, through the 3rd of October, 2021.

Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the Oshodi bound lane would be barred from vehicular movement from 12:00 midnight of 9th August 2021 and reopened partially on the midnight of 14th August 2021 for the first phase of repairs.

He stated that the second phase will commence immediately for a duration of seven weeks to hasten the rehabilitation.

The commissioner disclosed that motorists would be diverted from the main carriageway to the service lane of the Oshodi-bound lane for the first five days and subsequently for seven weeks.

According to the diversion plan, traffic heading towards the Oshodi-bound lane would be diverted to the service lane at Ladipo, while those heading to Mile 2 would be diverted to the Airport road.

Two lanes on both Oshodi and Mile 2-bound lanes would equally be open to vehicular movement to ease movement, Oladehinde added.

The Commissioner assured that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be on the ground to manage the flow of movement and minimize inconveniences that might arise as a result of the rehabilitation of the bridge.

He added that alternative roads have been identified and fixed in preparation for the construction.

The Lagos State Government appealed to motorists to drive with caution and patience, saying "this will help ameliorate the traffic stress that may accompany the rehabilitation process."