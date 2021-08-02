Nigeria: Masari Tags Bandits, Kidnappers As Insurgents

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, yesterday said the world, including Nigeria, is bedevilled by different forms of security challenges.

The governor also declared bandits and kidnappers in the North-west region of the country as insurgents.

The governor, who revealed this to journalists shortly after a special prayer session in commemoration of 'Yaumush Shukur', added that insecurity is threatening global peace, including in Nigeria.

Yaumush Shukur is a thanksgiving day organised annually by prominent Islamic scholars in Katsina State to seek "Allah's blessings and bounties" to the state.

Masari explained that the effort of his administration in checkmating the activities of bandits and other criminals in the state has significantly improved the security situation of the state.

According to him, "If you look at the world today, every community, including in Nigeria, is bedevilled with some form of insecurity or another.

"In this part of the country, we are dealing with bandits who have become insurgents, and thank God from what we see today and the reports we receive, there is significant improvement in the situation when compared to what was happening last year.

"In all spheres of life, we have produced if not the best but among the best in this country. So, we should thank Allah for it. Allah has said if you thank Him, then He will add more, and if you don't, His punishment is severe.

"In answering that call, we are here to thank Allah for sparing our lives and for making Katsina among the leading states in the country."

While admitting that God has been kind to the state, particularly in the area of security challenges, the governor said he would muster all required resources in order to bring insecurity in the state to the barest minimum.

Earlier, one of the organisers of the prayer session, Sheikh Isma'il Zakariyya, urged Islamic faithful and other residents of the state to intensify prayers for the sustainability of peace and development as well as God's mercies and blessings on the state.