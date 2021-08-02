Kenya: Olympics - Chepkoech, Kiyeng Through to 3,000m Steeplechase Final, Kirui Out

Tokyo — World record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and 2016 Rio silver medalist Hyvin Kiyeng Sunday qualified for the final of the women's 3,000m steeplechase race here at the National Stadium.

However, Kenya will not have a three-pronged attack after Purity Kirui just missed out as one of the fastest qualifiers.

Kiyeng won heat three after coming home in 9:23.17 to finish ahead of Marusa Mismas-Zrimsek from Slovakia and Ethiopian Mekides Abebe, who also made it to the final.

Kiyeng won the world title in 2015 and went on to take Olympic silver in 2016 and world bronze in 2017. She finished fourth on her season debut in Doha earlier this year but has gone on to win the rest of her races, beating Chepkoech on all three occasions.

World Champion Chepkeoch was also comfortable in heat two, where she finished third in 9:19.82 in the race won by Courtney Frerichs (9:19.34) of the US, with German Gesa Felicitas Krause (9:19.62) placed second.

Chepkoech broke the world record in 2018, clocking 8:44.32, and then went on to win the world title in 2019 with a championship record of 8:57.84, finishing almost five seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Kirui, who ran in the first heat, finished fifth in the race timing 9:30.13, and was on course to qualify as one of the best fastest time before Australian Genevieve Gregson's 9:26.11 edged her out.

Bahranian Winfred Yavi ran the fastest ever Olympic qualfying performance in the race, coming home in 9:10.80.

Ugandan Peruth Chemutai and Emma Coburn finished second and third in 9:12.72 and 9:16.91, to advance automatically. Genevieve Lalonde broke the Canadian record with 9:16.91 in fourth.