Kenya: 2 Arrested in Naivasha Over Theft of Safari Rally Equipment

Police have arrested two people in connection to theft of equipment used during the World Rally Championship recently held in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The two were apprehended on Saturday after high value equipment went missing at the rally's hub situated at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute (KWSTI).

The institute was the nerve center of the event, with a presidential pavilion among the structures that were set up.

An officer at the heart of the investigations said the stolen equipment had an estimated value of Sh5 million.

Naivasha sub-county police commander Samuel Waweru termed the theft an "inside job".

Mr Waweru said the tools which were carted away from the storage yard included assorted equipages.

He said the suspects will be arraigned after police complete the investigation, which he said were in top gear.

"The two are assisting the police with the investigations," said the police boss.

The global event attracted thousands of spectators who trooped to the lakeside town to catch a glimpse of world renowned rally drivers.

The competition was also a boon for the hospitality industry.