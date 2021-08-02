Kenya: Man Arrested After Confessing to Killing Neighbour in Land Dispute

Police in Busia County have arrested a man suspected to have hacked his neighbour to death after a quarrel over ownership of a parcel of land.

The suspect from Buriya village, Bujumba sub-location, surrendered to officers at Butula police station on Saturday.

His neighbour was identified as John Ogada.

Butula sub-county police commander Jacob Chelimo said police officers visited the scene after the suspect reported the murder.

"The suspect presented himself to the police station with a blood-stained machete and told us that he had killed his neighbour," Mr Chelimo said, adding he will charged with murder.

Mr Joash Omondi, the victim's neighbour, said it was unfortunate that the prolonged dispute over ownership of the land ended tragically.

"We have, on several occasions, tried to resolve the dispute but every time we thought it was over, a fresh row erupted. [This time round], after they argued over the land, the suspect armed himself with the machete and hacked his neighbour to death."

The body was taken to a mortuary at Sega town in Siaya County.