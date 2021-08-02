Kenya: Rotich, Korir Storm Tokyo Olympics 800m Final

Tokyo — Kenya's quest to retain David Rudisha's gold medal in the 800 metres received a major boost on Sunday after two athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games final.

Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich will line up in the final on Wednesday and will be charged with the responsibility of bringing the gold home.

Kenya has won the Olympic 800m gold since 2008 when Wilfred Bungei triumphed in Beijing, China.

Rudisha followed up Bungei's fete with success in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

While Rotich won Heat 3 in 1:44.04, Korir had to dig deep at the home straight to get the automatic slot in Heat 1.

The top two athletes from each of the three heats qualify for the final as well as two athletes with the fastest times.

Korir, who was earlier on Saturday red-carded for a false start in the 400m race, made ammends by finishing second in Heat 1 of the semi-finals behind Patryk Dobek of Poland.

Korir clocked 1:44.74 while race winner Dobek timed 1:44.60.

Kenya's other representative Michael Saruni finished a disappointing sixth in 1:44:54 in Heat 2 that was won by Australian Peter Bol (1:44.11).