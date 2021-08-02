Kenya: Stray Lions Maul Obuya Academy in NPCA League

Stray Lions A on Sunday gave Obuya Academy a rude welcome to the NPCA 50 overs League after beating them by six wickets at Peponi School in Kiambu County.

Stray Lions left-arm bowler Shem Ngoche was the mastermind of Obuya Academy"s fall taking four wickets, five maidens and conceded twenty runs on the board in ten overs.

Kenyan captain Hiren Varaiya and Krishna Katukula made the Academy side feel their presence by taking two wickets each.

Varaiya bowled nine overs, with three maidens and conceded twenty one runs, while Katukula bowl, five overs, conceding 16 runs with a maiden. Youngstar David Mutua picked a wicket, conceding 17 runs and a maiden in six overs.

Obuya Academy won the toss and opted to bat fast, setting a target of 149 with 10 wickets and 43 overs.

Former Kenya Internationals Kennedy Obuya, David Obuya and Collins Obuya combined well to accumulate more runs on the board with double scores of 43, 21 and 10 respectively.

Former Kenya international David Obuya said he felt good playing their first competitive match after a two-year break due to Covid-19 pandemic and the restructuring of the academy.

"I'm so proud of our development program and the team," Obuya said.

Stray Lions opening batsman Alex Obanda was elated with his return from Uganda.

"I dedicate today's 46 run score to my teammates who gave me a warm reception in this club," Obanda said.