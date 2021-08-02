Kenya: Njoro's Javan Muriithi Wins CIC Golf Series

Njoro Country Club-based golfer Javan Muriithi had a field day in the CIC Group golf series at the high altitude Nyahururu Sports Club course at the weekend.

The handicap nine Muriithi posted an impressive 41 points to claim the overall winner's prize of the event, beating veteran Nyahiururu golfer Gabriel Wanguhu who had posted 40 points.

Wanguhu was awarded the men's first prize where he was followed in second place by Mwangi Mbugua on 39 points.

In the Ladies section, Jennifer Mugweru from Njoro carded 34 points to win by two points from Susan Hiuko, while Fr David Munyeki emerged the best guest with a score of 35 points. Fr Paul Maina and Watson Njenga won the two nines on 22 points each.

In the subsidiary events, Fr John Muturi won the nearest to pin award and winning the longest drive contest were Gabriel Ndungu and Florence kamunya, with Nyeri based Zachari Wambugu taking the staff prize on 28 points, while Cyrus Lwenyi was the best caddie with 36 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, lady golfer Millicent Nduati posted this year's highest score at Ruiru Sports, a whooping 51 points to emerge as the overall winner of the Delta Golf tournament sponsored by Galana Oil.

Fr Stephen Gaitho beat Joseph Karienye and Martin Kiambi on countback with 38 points to clinch the men's title.

Mary Kairu woin the ladies title after a countback with Beatrice Waweru and Irene Wamoro all of whom had carded 36 points.

The nines went to Timothy Mwaura and A.K. Ndungu on 21 points each, with Kiambu's Lucy Gachimbiri emerging the best lady guest winner on 34 points.

The men guest winner was Benson Muchoki on 29 points and Catherine Wambui was the sponsor winner with 44 points.

The nearest to pin winners were Zack Muigai and Caroline Wandera, while longest drive contest was won by Kennedy wandera and Salome Mwaura.

At Thika Sports Club, a field of 160 players participated in the Level Handicap Golf Challenge sponsored by Toyota Kenya where Charlies Wachira combined 22 and 19 for 41 points to claim the overall prize, with hanif Kurji winning the men's title on 39 points.

In second place in the men's section was P.N. Gaitara with 38 points after beating Robert Kibisu on countback, and the ladies title was won by Winnie Mugo on 39, which was a point better than second placed Eunice Muthemba.

In third place was Grace Ngamau on 36 points, and the sponsors winner was Edward Nyamu, who scored 39 points to win ahead of Sammy Njayakio and Kim Nderitu both on 36 points.

Allan Kirui emerged the best guest on 33 ahead of Albert Gitonga on 28 points. The nines went to Ayub Macharia and jeff Karue on 23 and 19 points, and Manay Shah won the junior title with 33 points.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort, Margaret Warugongo emerged the overall winner of the CEO Golf tournament after posting 46 points, beating men winner Moses Chemboi by one point.

Chemboi however won the men's first prize on his 45 points. which was two points better than second-placed Patrick Theche.

Jabez Ojowa was third with 42 points after beating James Kibogo on countnback. Ann Kanyori took the ladies prize with 41 points.

Florence Wambui was second on 40 and Salome Kamau posted 39 points to finish third with Danny Chelogoi winning the junior title on 37 points. The nines went to Daniel Marimbi and Samuel Mburu on 22 and 25 points.