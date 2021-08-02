Kenya: GSU, Rangers Taste Defeat in Handball League

General Service Unit (GSU) and Rangers men's teams Sunday recorded their first losses of the season in the ongoing Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League at Nyayo National Stadium handball court in Nairobi.

GSU lost 32-22 to former champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) while Inspired beat visiting Rangers 30-27.

Following the result, KDF moved second on the standings with 14 points from eight matches, while GSU remained fourth with 12 points from seven matches.

Unbeaten Strathmore University top the standings with16 points from eight matches.

GSU coach Collins Osokaese conceded his team made a lot of mistakes hence the loss.

"Our scoring was not on point today. We gave away many balls and we were punished. We hope to regroup ahead of the next match as our target is to finish among the top four when the league comes to an end. It's sad our unbeaten run came to an end but we can only get better in coming matches," said Osokaese.

Experienced KDF player Musa Munyasia noted they were the hungrier of the two sides.

"Every department worked well today and I'm glad we won. We are keen to reclaim the trophy we last won last in 2017 and so far we are on track," said Munyasia.

Nicholas Ireri (10) and Musa (4) emerged top scorers for the soldiers while Solomon Tenga and Phillip Oscar led the paramilitary side with four goals apiece.

In the entertaining match, KDF were clinical with their attacks and squeezed a 6-4 lead before GSU goalkeeper Nicholas Nyongesa made a couple of saves.

Ireri, Munyasia and Kevin Imo then combined well as they pushed through leaking GSU defence to extend their lead to 9-6 and they held on to lead 13-10 at the breather.

In the second half, GSU held on for the better part of the game but faded as they trailed 22-16 before KDF opened a nine-point lead that was hard for their opponents to close in.

Meanwhile, Boomerang men's team search for a first win continues as they were defeated 27-21 by the Techincal University of Kenya (TUK) in an earlier match played at the same venue.

Boomerang occupy last position from four matches.

Newcomers Makueni Bees gave a walkover to Thika after they failed to show up in another men's match.

In the women's match, Nanyuki defeated Rangers 34-29.