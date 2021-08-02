Nigeria: Resident Doctors Begin Strike Today

Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said it is going ahead with its planned nationwide indefinite strike by 8 00am today till its demands are met by the federal government.

NARD president, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, who disclosed this on phone with our correspondent, said the government was yet to contact them, adding that there was no going back on the planned strike.

He said, "We know that government would say 'no work, no pay'. We are ready for them this time around. We are tired of them promising us on paper without actualising them. Until our demands are met, we won't call off the strike."

Recall that NARD had suspended its 10-day-old indefinite strike on April 10, 2021, after it reached an agreement with the government where a Memorandum of Action (MOA) was signed at the instance of the minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

In a communique made available to LEADERSHIP, the association said, "After critical appraisal of the performance of both federal and state governments on all the issues affecting the welfare of our members as observed above and the insincerity of government in implementing the memorandum of action after 113 days, the NEC unanimously resolved by vote to resume the total and indefinite strike action from 08.00hrs Monday, 2nd August, 2021."

They decried what they described as undue hardship of their members on GIFMIS platform as they face delays in payment of their salaries ranging from three to seven months, and expressed concerns over the conditions of their members under different state government employs, especially Abia, Imo and Ondo State governments which currently owe their members 19 months, seven months and four months' salary arrears respectively.

Other areas of concern by NARD, according to its president is the circular from the Head of Service of the Federation removing house officers from the scheme of service and the consequent implementation by the Lagos State government, adding that some house officers are still being owed one-two months salaries.

"The NEC noted that bench fee for outside postings by resident doctors has been abolished, however some chief medical directors have renamed the bench fee as training fee causing hardship on her members," he said.