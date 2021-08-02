Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Receives 4m Doses of Moderna Vaccine

The federal government has received four million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States (US) government.

The vaccines were received by officials of the United Nations (UN) on behalf of the Nigeria government at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday.

It was the second batch of vaccines to arrive in the country after the initial four million doses were delivered in March under the Covax arrangement.

The executive director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, on Friday said, "We are excited that this will be another opportunity for us to advance the protection of Nigerians against the COVID-19 virus, especially the Delta variant."

He said the federal government had been expecting to receive the vaccines for a long time.

Shuaib also said that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 obtained approval to procure 60 ultra-cold chain units, even when there was no clue that the country was going to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, adding that the installation of the ultra-cold chain equipment had commenced across the country in order to keep the vaccines at the right temperature.

On the administration of the vaccine, Shuaib said it could commence as soon as next week.