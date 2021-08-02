Somalia: US Military Targets Al-Shabab in Somalia With More Airstrikes

1 August 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Harun Maruf

The United States military has confirmed that it carried out another airstrike against al-Shabab militants, its third in less than two weeks.

Sunday's strike was in support of Somali government forces in the vicinity of Qeycad, in the central Galmudug state, according to the U.S. military.

The Somali government earlier reported the strike was in an area where federal and U.S.-trained forces were fighting the militants. There was no word on whether militants were injured or killed.

"This is another major blow to al-Shabab's means to wage war against the Somali people," a statement by the Information Ministry of Somalia said.

"The airstrikes destroyed a large al-Shabab firing position engaging Danab and SNA (Somali National Army) forces as they approached," the statement added.

Danab or "lightning" are Somali commandos trained by the U.S.

Both the U.S. and Somali government said there were no civilian casualties.

Al-Shabab, however, said in a statement published online that government forces, supported by the United States, did not succeed in Sunday's fighting.

Previous airstrikes took place July 20 and 23 in the same vicinity.

These are the first airstrikes against al-Shabab in Somalia since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X