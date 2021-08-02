Seychelles: 60 Seychellois to Take Part in Environmental Youth Leadership Programme to Sharpen Skills, Knowledge

Sixty young people in Seychelles will be equipped with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to take on local climate action-related causes in their communities in a new initiative.

Dubbed the Environmental Youth Leadership Programme (EYLP), the 18-month programme is being undertaken by the Global Shapers Victoria Hub and is funded by a grant from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Global Environment Facility/Small Grants Programme.

The curator of the Victoria Hub, Ash Antao, told SNA that the Hub is excited to offer an initiative that empowers young people in Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, to become environmental leaders.

"With countries like ours being amongst the most vulnerable to the climate crisis, the EYLP will show its participants that we are not just victims, but also changemakers. Now more than ever, young people and their communities need to be prepared to take on the environmental issues threatening their way of life," said Antao.

"With the help of some amazing partners, we aim to educate our participants on how solutions are being implemented in response to climate change, offer real insight into what conservation work and environmental protection entail and equip them with the skills needed to lead action themselves to help contribute to Seychelles' response to the climate crisis," she continued.

The programme which will concentrate on the main island of Mahe will groom three cohorts of 20 young people, aged between 11 and 20. Each cohort will, for a duration of four weeks, engage in interactive programmes that will partially take place during school holidays.

During this time, participants will meet prominent national leaders operating in the environment and conservation space, learn first-hand about the climate-related challenges Seychelles faces, as well as the community-led solutions taking place on the ground. Site visits to conservation centres, interactive workshops and other activities will inspire these young people to take on the climate crisis, with the specifics of their country and community in mind at heart.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, the Victoria Hub hopes to launch its first four-week programme during the August school holidays with students aged between 11 and 13.

The Victoria Hub is partnering with the Departments of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Education, through the Education for Sustainable Development Unit. The Hub is also working jointly with other Seychelles based environmental organisations such as the Island Conservation Society, Marine Conservation Society Seychelles, Parley Seychelles, the Seychelles Islands Foundation and WiseOceans.