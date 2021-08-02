Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Recovers 547 People

Luanda — Health authorities have recovered, in the last 24 hours, 547 patients from COVID-19, aged between 1 and 84 years old.

Those recovered live in the provinces of Luanda (493), Cunene (25), Huambo (15), Benguela (7), Lunda Sul (6) and Moxico (1).

In the same period, 131 new cases were reported (40 in Luanda, 21 in Moxico, 18 in Lunda Sul, 15 in Cunene, 13 in Huila, 5 in Lunda Norte, 4 in Cabinda, 2 in Zaire, 1 in Bié and 1 in Benguela), aged between one month and 99 years, of which 70 were men and 61 women.

Three deaths were also reported in Bié, Moxico and Huila provinces.

The laboratories process 2,797 samples.

The authorities control 140 people in institutional quarantine centres, 1,833 under epidemiological surveillance and 152 in treatment centres.

Angola has 42.777 positive cases, 1.011 deaths, 37.255 recovered and 4.511 active.

Of those active, 3 are in critical condition, 18 serious, 93 moderate, 38 light and 4.359 asymptomatic.