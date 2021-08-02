Ethiopia: News - Light for the World in Collaboration With Local, International Partners Launches a Covid-19 Related Humanitarian Response Project

30 July 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Light for the World in collaboration with Care Austria and the Austrian Red Cross launched a new project entitled 'Covid-19 responses across humanitarian development nexus in Ethiopia."

The project aimed to support persons with disability and other vulnerable groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was launched yesterday in Addis Abeba. The project will cover five zones and nine woredas in both Oromia and South Nations Nationalities Peoples (SNNP) regions. The Two and a half years long project which started in May of this year will continue well into October 2023.

Speaking at the event, Hanan Endale, project manager at the Light for World said, "This new project will have five thematic areas: water and sanitation hygiene and pre-hospital care, psychosocial and social support, Risk communication, Livelihood and cross cutting issues."

The 100,000,000 ETB worth project will be implemented in collaboration with six local and international non governmental organizations. These include: Light for the World, Care Ethiopia, Ethiopian Center for disability and development, Harmee Education for development association and Ethiopian Red Cross along their respective international support chains. These organizations were chosen for the project for their expertise with inclusive responsiveness to gender issues, community development and water and hygiene fields.

Hanan added, "This project will be the second project for light for the world after the Covid pandemic first discovered in Ethiopia March 2020. The launched project funded by Austrian development agency is expected to reach more than 800,000 people indirectly while it will benefit more than 300,000 people directly."

According to data obtained from the Ministry of health the total number of confirmed cases has reached 270,000 and 11,854 cases remain active. Ethiopia conducted more than 3,000,000 laboratory tests and vaccinated more than 2.2 million people. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X