Ethiopia: News - Light for the World in Collaboration With Local, International Partners Launches a Covid-19 Related Humanitarian Response Project

Addis Abeba — Light for the World in collaboration with Care Austria and the Austrian Red Cross launched a new project entitled 'Covid-19 responses across humanitarian development nexus in Ethiopia."

The project aimed to support persons with disability and other vulnerable groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was launched yesterday in Addis Abeba. The project will cover five zones and nine woredas in both Oromia and South Nations Nationalities Peoples (SNNP) regions. The Two and a half years long project which started in May of this year will continue well into October 2023.

Speaking at the event, Hanan Endale, project manager at the Light for World said, "This new project will have five thematic areas: water and sanitation hygiene and pre-hospital care, psychosocial and social support, Risk communication, Livelihood and cross cutting issues."

The 100,000,000 ETB worth project will be implemented in collaboration with six local and international non governmental organizations. These include: Light for the World, Care Ethiopia, Ethiopian Center for disability and development, Harmee Education for development association and Ethiopian Red Cross along their respective international support chains. These organizations were chosen for the project for their expertise with inclusive responsiveness to gender issues, community development and water and hygiene fields.

Hanan added, "This project will be the second project for light for the world after the Covid pandemic first discovered in Ethiopia March 2020. The launched project funded by Austrian development agency is expected to reach more than 800,000 people indirectly while it will benefit more than 300,000 people directly."

According to data obtained from the Ministry of health the total number of confirmed cases has reached 270,000 and 11,854 cases remain active. Ethiopia conducted more than 3,000,000 laboratory tests and vaccinated more than 2.2 million people. AS