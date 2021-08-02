Ethiopia: News - Number of Civilians Displaced After Tigrayn Forces Recent Attacks Inside Afar State Approaching 100, 000

Addis Abeba — Citing various sources of humanitarian organizations, Wazema radio reported that the number of civilians displaced in Afar state is approaching about 100,000 people.

The displacement followed the latest military conflict in areas bordering Afar and Tigray states after Tigrayan forces crossed over and mounted attacks into various areas inside the Afar state. The civilians fled their homes when the fighting broke out between Tigrayan forces on one side and the federal army along with the regional special forces on the other.

Many are are now moving to temporary shelters but there are concerns that the number of IDPs receiving support from the government were insufficient and that they would risk facing even greater problems if they did not receive additional support.

Aydesis Yassin, director of emergency response and preparedness bureau in the Afar State told Wazema that the number of people entering IDP camps is increasing day by day due to the ongoing fighting in various woredas of Afar State. So far there are around 76,000 IDPs identified over the last two weeks since they started arriving in various camps; and until now there is no severe problem of food expect for increasing levels of child malnutrition.

The civilian IDPs are receiving support from the federal and regional governments as well as humanitarian agencies," Aydesis said said, adding that the numbers are likely to increase as civilians who went on hiding when the conflict broke are coming out. AS