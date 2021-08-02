Tanzania: Kagame Cup - Yanga, Express Eye Bright Start

YOUNG Africans launch their Kagame Cup campaign today as they face Malawi's Big Bullets in Benjamini Mkapa whereas Uganda Express will be testing Atlabala of South Sudan at the same venue.

On Monday, two games in Pool B will be staged played at Chamazi Complex whereby Messenger Ngozi will face KMKM before Azam taking on KCCA of Uganda in the last fixture of the day.

Both Azam and Yanga will use the tournament to test their squads ahead of next season local and international competitions whose other envoys are Simba who will play in in the CAF Champions League and Biashara United, the Tanzanian envoys in CAF Confederation Cup.

Yanga and Azam are the country's representatives in Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively. Yanga who finished runners up in the Mainland Premier league are hoping to level their traditional rivals Simba in number of Kagame trophies as they have won five trophies while Simba have grabbed it six times.

The tournament is also a good platform for Yanga and Azam to test their newly-signed players to showcase their skills for their teams. Azam, the Chamazi-based club has recently accomplished the signing of five players, four of them are foreigners and one of them is a Tanzanian.

They are Rodgers Kola, Kenneth Muguna, Charles Zulu, Paul Katema and Edward Manyama. Yanga are said to have landed the services of Congolese right back Djuma Shaaban from Vita Club, Dodoma Mji striker Dickson Ambundo and KMC left back David Bryson, all will be featuring for the team in the tournament.

Other key players in the first team players are Waziri Junior, Zawadi Mauya, Mukoko Tonombe, Dickson and some of their under 20 players.

Azam recently cancelled their pre-season tour of the Southern African countries of Zambia and Zimbabwe to enable the team participate effectively in Kagame Cup.

The team's based Information Officer; Thabit Zakaria told Daily News that they had earlier planned to start their pre-season training yesterday, the day when Kagame Cup opens its kick off.

Zakaria insisted that they are taking Kagame Cup tournament seriously as they find it vital for their preparation for their next season league campaign and international competition where as they have in hand confederation cup ticket