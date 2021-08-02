Tanzania: Govt Dishes Out 754m/ - to Mtwara DC to Improve Education Infrastructures

THE government has provided 754m/- to Mtwara District Council to improve schools' infrastructures, the District Executive Director Ms Erica Yegella has said.

Ms Yegella said the money has been distributed to various schools to facilitate the renovation of 12 school science laboratories, construct 32 latrines, 12 classes and three dormitories in the district.

She made the revelation here yesterday, during an official tour to Ziwani and Msimbati Secondary Schools, to explore the progress made on the renovation of laboratories and construction of classes at the schools.

"Apart from bringing the money for completion of school infrastructures, the government has deployed 18 science teachers to our district to improve learning of science subjects in our schools," she said.

She said her office is determined to ensure the money provided by the government is well and only spent on the intended work, not otherwise.

"Our aim is to ensure the money is well spent on the intended work and not otherwise, my office is always on alert, monitoring and following the projects on progress to make sure they are completed on time," she said.

The DED thanked the government for providing the cash to support the improvement of school infrastructures and deployment of science teachers in the district, saying the move will see the improvement of the education sector in the district.

She also thanked the district's experts and the 'wananchi' for the efforts of supporting the construction of six more secondary schools in the area.

"We established six secondary schools last year, built by residents of the area in support of the government, the schools are fully registered," she said, noting that the district currently has 19 secondary and 69 primary schools.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Ummy Mwalimu, recently said the government has provided 152.1bn/- for completion of classrooms for both primary and secondary schools during the first 100- days of Ms Samia's presidency.

She said that another 17.5bn/- was provided for completion of 582 laboratories at different schools in various district councils as the government was determined to improve learning and teaching infrastructures.

"About 8.8bn/- has equally been provided for construction of 110 dormitories for schools to relieve students who face a challenge of walking a long distance to their schools," she said.