Tanzania: Arsenal Hunt Escalates, but Simba Stay Dumb

AS Premier League champions, Simba are yet to jump into registration's bandwagon, Tanzania Prisons have joined the race for the squad armament.

The Msimbazi Street giants were reluctant to tell the public about who they are hunting, but the club's Chairman of the board directors, Mohamed Dewji, told the media on Friday in Dar es Salaam that is too early to unveil the new players.

Contrary to Simba, the Mbeya-based Prison Warders announced to have captured Kariobangi Sharks 'hitman' Athanas Mdamu in the club's bid to reinforce its striking force.

Mdamu is the product of Alliance FC, the teams which also produced Balama Mapinduzi, who joined Young Africans and Dickson Ambundo who played for Dodoma Jiji in 2020/21 season. Before joining Kariobangi Sharks, Mdamu also played for Singida United being regelation to the First Division League.

Mdamu has signed a two-year contract with the Prison warders, according to the source. Tanzania Prisons have also re-signed their goalkeeper Hassan Msham and promoted to the senior team their U-20 teenager Ibrahim Abdallah Abraham.

But the top of the registration headlines towards the 2021/22 season is Azam whose signings went solely a Zambian-Tanzanian affair. Azam's most recent signing was the Kenyan midfielder Kenneth Muguna who was playing for Champions Gor Mahia.

Muguna also signed a two-year contract with the Ice Cream makers to become the third international player to pen down for the team's 2021/22 season. Prior to landing in the Kenyan, Azam have also recruited Tanzanian left-back Edward Manyama from Ruvu Shooting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Manyama was the first domestic player to move to Azam for the next Premier League season. From Zambia, Azam under directives of the head coach George Lwandamina, roped in two Zambians; attacking midfielder Charles Zulu and striker Rodgers Kola.

The coming in of Kola led to the removal of Aubrey Chirwa, who joined the club two seasons ago from Young Africans. I will do whatever necessary to help my team move forward," said Manyama after signing the deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

According to the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat', they are going to add two more foreign based players to strengthen further the team.

He also disclosed that the deals which are being made are in accordance with the requirements of coach George Lwandamina hence the management is implementing his preferences.