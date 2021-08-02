Tanzania: Mwinyi Touts PPP, Warns Corrupt Executives

ZANZIBAR President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has stressed the need for effective Public Private Partnership (PPP) in achieving isles development goals, warning that he will not spare any executive who will fail to move at the government pace in attracting more investments.

He said that government executives should facilitate investment instead of discouraging investors through bureaucracy and unfriendly business environment.

"I believe in PPP, because it is a win-win situation...we have many projects which can be implemented jointly under PPP," President Mwinyi said here at the opening of a new five-star hotel in Zanzibar.

He said that the government is committed to enhance investment climate for both local and foreign investors to promote economic growth in Zanzibar, especially the blue economy.

"My government will not entertain corruption and laziness in executing its development agenda," he said.

Dr Mwinyi said that the government is focused on the blue economy because there are various opportunities in marine wealth, including fishing, transport, and tourism which have not fully exploited.

This is the second five-star hotel opened by Dr Mwinyi since his tenure started last November, and he said at the ceremony that more five-star hotels and other investments are required.

Five-star hotels have increased from 25 in 2018 to 36 now. Zanzibar has a total of 620 hotels, according to 2020 statistics.

Dr Mwinyi expressed gratitude to the Royal Sweet Company Limited owned by prominent business man, Mohamed Raza, for building the new hotel.

The Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) Executive Director, Mr Sharif Ali Sharif said that despite the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, within nine months of Dr Mwinyi's leadership, 50 development projects which created 3,390 jobs have been created.

He said more investors have been showing up, prompting the setting up of a call centre to operate for nine or more hours, and also further improvement of the one-stop-centre where already the processing of a project, including issuing of license is done within 24hrs.

Minister of State- President's Office (Labor, Economy and Investment) Mr Mudrik Soraga said "We have been transforming ourselves to ensure our investors get the best services on the ground."

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Sweet Company, Mr Hassan, the son of Raza said that the 22 million US dollars new hotel with 60 rooms and conference halls has all modern facilities, including sound proof rooms, and it will create 170 jobs.