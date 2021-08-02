Tanzania: Mwinyi Wants Economic Diplomacy Strengthened

AS countries strive to recover from the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation to strengthen economic diplomacy as one of the strategies to promote Isles economic growth.

"You need to prioritize economic issues and instruct diplomats to go beyond traditional diplomacy by seeking opportunities for the country's economic diversification," Dr Mwinyi told the Ministry's delegation led by Ambassador Liberata Mulamula who paid a courtesy call to the President at the Zanzibar State House .

Dr Mwinyi also advised the Ministry to focus on promoting tourism, international trade and Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) and fostering cultural exchanges, among others.

"Economic diplomacy is an essential part of the competence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in the field of foreign policy," he said.

He said that Zanzibar economy depends much on the work that will be done by ambassadors representing Tanzania abroad, especially trading in cloves and other spices.

"We have been importing many products from abroad and export very little...We have to change the trend," he said.

Dr Mwinyi said that there are several countries including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and other countries that need Zanzibar products, insisting that it is an opportunity for diplomats abroad to facilitate the link.

He also stressed the need to focus on the integration of Zanzibar and foreign trade partners.

The President expressed gratitude to the foreign ministry for paying a courtesy call to the Zanzibar State House for familiarization and advised for regular meetings to strengthen relationship.

He also commended the foreign ministry for taking good steps to keep its offices in Zanzibar in good condition.

"We need multiple contributions from the diaspora so that our Blue Economy policy is realized," Mwinyi said as Ambassador Liberata Mulamula briefed the President about her ministry plans and also congratulated him for being elected President of Zanzibar during 2020 general election.

Ambassador Mulamula commended Dr Mwinyi for the National Unity Government (GNU) which has enabled Zanzibaris to enjoy peace and stability and also enabled the foreign Ministry to carry out its responsibilities smoothly.

"Political reconciliation and GNU in Zanzibar has attracted many people including investors and tourists into the country," she said. With regard to the Diaspora, Minister Mulamula expressed the Ministry's commitment in ensuring that it pays attention to the issues of Diaspora, considering that her Ministry is currently reviewing its 2001 Policy.