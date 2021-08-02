Ghana: President João Lourenço Begins Visit to Ghana

31 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, is due Sunday to start a two-day state visit to Ghana to strengthen cooperation relations between the two countries.

According to the official programme of the visit, the Angolan Head of State will meet his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, and address the West African nation's Parliament.

His agenda also includes a meeting with local businesspeople, aiming at promoting investment between the two countries.

President Joao Lourenço, who returns to Luanda Wednesday, is on a tour that has already taken him to Turkey and Guinea.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X