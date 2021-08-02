Ghana: President João Lourenço Begins Visit to Ghana

Luanda — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, is due Sunday to start a two-day state visit to Ghana to strengthen cooperation relations between the two countries.

According to the official programme of the visit, the Angolan Head of State will meet his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo, and address the West African nation's Parliament.

His agenda also includes a meeting with local businesspeople, aiming at promoting investment between the two countries.

President Joao Lourenço, who returns to Luanda Wednesday, is on a tour that has already taken him to Turkey and Guinea.