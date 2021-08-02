Tanzania: Yanga to Face Bullets FC in Kagame Cup Opener

Dar es Salaam — Mainland giants, Yanga, today face Malawian giants Big Bullets FC as the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations Club Cup (Kagame Cup) starts in the city.

The group A match has been scheduled to start from 4pm at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. Before the encounter, Express of Uganda will meet Atlabara of South Sudan in another group A match scheduled to start from 1pm at the same venue.

Yanga assistant coach Razak Siwa said they are expecting to play a tough game because most of the teams are strong and also target good results.

Siwa said Yanga's squad has mixed players who are in high morale for the match and the competition in general. He said they do not underestimate their opponents in the game which they take very seriously.

"My squad is under talented players who are ready to fight and make the team achieve their goal.

"We really face a tough match as Big Bullets FC are famous and one of the strong teams on the continent," said Siwa. He explained that Big Bullet FC won the country's super league title in the 2019 season.

Yanga's squad will comprise players namely Ramadhan Kabwili, Geofrey Magaigwa and Erick Johola who are goalkeepers. Defenders are Paul Godgrey, Saidi Mashoto, Dickson Job, Rolland Msonjo, Ally Saidi, David Bryson and Mohamed Msenda.

Midfielders are Omary Chibada, Zawadi Mauya, Mukoko Tonombe, Said Mohamed and James Gubes and strikers are Waziri Junior, Disckson Ambundo, Abby Mikimba and Abdulkarim Yunus. As per the fixture, group B has defending champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCaA) of Uganda, Azam FC of Tanzania Mainland, Messager Ngozi FC (Burundi) and KMKM of Zanzibar. The fixture also shows that Azam FC will tomorrow face KCCA FC at the Azam Complex from 4pm and before that Messager Ngozi FC will play KMKM from 1pm. Yanga will be in action again next Wednesday against Atlabara FC from 4pm at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and before that Big Bullets FC will meet Express of Uganda.