Tanzania: President Samia Heading Rwanda On a Two-Day State Visit

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suhulu will on tomorrow August 02, 2021 travel to Kigali for a two-day State visit, State House Directorate has announced.

According to the statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the trip is a response to an invitation from Rwanda's President Paul Kagame.

While in Rwanda, President Samia, among other things, will hold private talks with her host, President Kagame.

"The President will witness the signing of agreements and then she will speak to the media," read part of the statement

The two-day visit is aimed at further strengthening relations and cooperation between Rwanda and Tanzania.

President Samia's visit follows recent high-level meetings between top officials from the two countries.

The most recent meeting occurred on July 16, when Rwanda's Minister of ICT, Paula Ingabire, met her Tanzanian counterpart, Faustine Ndugulile, to review submarine cable infrastructures in Tanzania that supports communication services to Rwanda.

On July 9, Rwanda's Ambassador to Tanzania, Major General Charles Karamba, met Tanzania's Minister of Defence Elias Kwandikwa in Dodoma, where they discussed "mutual interest" topics.

President Samia's first trip was to Uganda in April, followed by Kenya in May.

Earlier in July, she visited Burundi, and with her visit to Rwanda, she will have visited all members of the East African Community - except South Sudan - within the first four months of her presidency.