Angola: President Congratulates Sagrada Esperança for Girabola Victory

1 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Sunday congratulated the management of the Lunda Norte club Sagrada Esperança for their victory on Saturday of the National Football Championship (Girabola2021).

The Angolan Head of State wrote on his Twitter page: "Great are those who work hard to deserve the victory," referring to Sagrada Esperança's achievement.

The green and white team won the title thanks to a 1-0 victory over Petro de Luanda, for the 30th and final round match of the competition, played at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda.

It is the second title won by the group in the biggest competition of national football, after the triumph obtained in 2005, over the same opponents and with the same score.

The message comes at a time when President Joao Lourenço is in Accra (Ghana), on a two-day state visit at the invitation of his West African country's counterpart, Nana Akufo Addo.

The president, who is accompanied by a high-level delegation, is due to start an official agenda that includes, among other activities, a private meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, with whom he will discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation.

