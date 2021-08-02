Nigeria: Keystone Bank Donates Sanitary Kits to Over 3000 Marginalized Girls in North-East

Keystone Bank Limited, through its 'Pink Network' initiative, in partnership with Hayat Holdings (Producer of MOLPED Pad) and WHAI (Whispering Hope for Africa) Nigeria, has donated menstrual period kits to over 3000 marginalized girls in IDP camps and secondary schools within the North-Eastern region of Nigeria.

A statement by the lender said the gesture was part of the bank's corporate social responsibility (CSR) pillar to further provide an enabling environment by improving the well-being, health, lifestyle and studies of young girls and women in the communities wherein it operates.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries of the hygiene packs which contain sanitary pads and sanitary items shows that 519 girls in Yola, 458 girls in Gombe, 542 in Yobe, 501 in Taraba, 628 in Bauchi and 462 in Borno benefited from the outreach.

Commenting on the initiative, Ag Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, Izore Bamawo, further explained that the gesture was aimed at empowering and supporting young girls while developing their capacity and leadership skills as most girls in Nigeria were extremely disadvantaged.

"Most often, young girls in the hinterland have to skip school and stay home simply because they cannot afford to buy sanitary pads during their menstrual periods.

"And at Keystone Bank, we believe in giving every child every means necessary to reach their great potentials.

"Something so natural and integral to a growing woman's development should not be a barrier to her success or meant as an embarrassment or shame, hence the drive behind our action," Bamawo concluded.

Recall that the bank in February 2021, in partnership with Giveback Nigeria and Hayat Holdings (Molped pads), donated menstrual period kits to over 2000 marginalized girls in secondary schools in Abuja, Lagos and Nasarawa States.

The Keystone Bank Pink Network proposition, launched on 18th of March 2015, which is an extensive bouquet of offerings for every Nigerian woman seeks to provide women with all the necessary advantages required to thrive in their businesses, personal life, career, lifestyle, health amongst others.

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.