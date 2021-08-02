Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Plateau Community, Kill 7, Raze Over 275 Houses

No fewer than seven persons were killed as gunmen suspected to be herders, weekend, attacked hamlets in Miango, Irigwe chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Several persons were also injured in the attack, which also led to 275 buildings being razed by the invaders.

The survivors claimed the attackers were herdsmen but the Police and other relevant stakeholders refused to comment on the attacks which residents said occurred between 7 pm on Saturday and the early hours of yesterday.

But the spokesman of the state police command, ASP Gabriel Uba, said only four persons were killed, while 50 houses were burnt.

He said: "On 31/07/2021, the command received a report that there was a conflict between gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia and youths from Irigwe at Jebbu Miango, Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

"Unfortunately, 50 houses were torched and four natives were also shot dead. Upon receipt of the report, the tactical team of the command was immediately deployed to the scene to tighten the security of the area and restore peace.

"The Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka, with other senior officers of the command visited the scene and has ordered a discreet investigation to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Normalcy has been restored in that area."

Youth group disputes police's claim

But Lawrence Zongo, the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Youth Movement, disputed the claim of the police.

He said: "On July 31, Fulani terrorists attacked Kpachudu, the attack took place from 7 pm to 3 am on Sunday, despite the presence of Mobile policemen with APC.

"The Nigerian government has betrayed us for so long, they leave us at the mercy of gunmen because of our faith. A whole village was razed, we counted the houses one after the other."

A survivor of the latest attack, Pastor Adamu Musa, said: "I was shot by a Fulani militia. What happened to me was a gunshot from a Fulani militia. We were affected without knowing what was happening.

"My cry to Christians is that we should unite. If we unite, we can help one another. If you look at it, the government has neglected us, we are to go back to God, work together wherever there are Christians.

"My advice to Christians in Nigeria is that we should know the world has reached the point that Christians are being hunted and killed because they say we are infidels, we should unite and call on God, He will answer us."