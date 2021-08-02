Nigeria: Covid-19 - Lagos Records Six Deaths, 519 Cases

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the state recorded six COVID-19-related deaths within two days, increasing pandemic-related mortality to 384.

Abayomi disclosed this through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, yesterday while giving the state's COVID-19 update for July 30 and 31.

The commissioner disclosed that 4,437 tests were conducted on the reported dates, out of which 519 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

"The new infections increased the state's total COVID-19 cases to 63,872," Abayomi said, noting that there are currently 2,783 active COVID-19 cases in communities being managed under the state's Home-Based Care.

Abayomi disclosed that the number of patients receiving treatment at the state's isolation facilities had increased from 128 to 136 persons.

According to him, 56,127 of the infected people have recovered in communities, while 4,399 have recovered in the state's COVID-19 isolation centres.

The commissioner added that 607,803 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state since pandemic hit the country.

He had last week said the state was currently under a severe stress and strain of COVID-19 third wave, with emergence of between 100 and 300 new cases daily.

He said that isolation facilities were filled up and overstretched, necessitating creation of more spaces to accommodate patients.

"I hereby appeal to everyone, either in Lagos or neighbouring states, that COVID-19 is not yet over. We have quite a long way to go and we do not know how many more waves of infections are still ahead.

"It is therefore important to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions and build indigenous capacity to be less vulnerable, but be more resilient to deal with shocks," he said.

Abayomi advised that the elbow greeting should be adhered to as COVID-19 is a contact contagion, adding that COVID-19 safety protocols should be strictly adhered to as practice of handshaking still poses high risk for transmission of the virus.