Nigeria: VON DG Advises IPOB Against Threat to Lock Down South-East

Enugu — The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has advised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against its plan to lock down the South-east region every Monday until its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is released from detention.

Okechukwu gave the advice in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Enugu following the proposed lockdown move in the region as well as Delta and Rivers States.

IPOB had in a statement issued last Friday by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said the lockdown every Monday will be tagged: 'Ghost Monday'.

The group said the 'Ghost Monday', which would affect all socioeconomic activities, including schools and market places, would continue every Monday until its leader, Kanu, is released.

In his reaction, the VON DG advised IPOB not to cut off Ndigbo's nose to spite President Muhammadu Buhari's face, insisting that Buhari is compensating with infrastructure development in the zone.

He said: "Let me for the umpteenth time appeal to my brothers in IPOB to sheath their sword, because to lock down the South-east region is simply waging an atrocious war against Ndigbo."

Okechukwu said although he shared IPOB grief over the marginalisation of Ndigbo, especially in appointments, he differs with their strategy.

"Appointments for me are transient, and what we got in infrastructure development compensates for it, as infrastructure is more enduring than appointments," he said.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain insisted that it would be an error for IPOB to lock down the region, thinking they are tough, strategic and will achieve any meaningful result.

He, however, added that he completely supports the rule of law in the judgement of the IPOB leader.