Rwanda: Five Tvet Candidates Arrested for Vandalising School Property

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Saturday arrested five students accused of wilfull destruction of school property after completing their national exams on July 29.

The arrest has been confirmed by RIB spokesperson Thierry B Murangira , who said that the vandalism happened on Thursday at ESECOM Rucano TVET School in Ngororero District.

According to Murangira on July 29, the suspects went into a bar and came back drunk and vandalised the dormitory where students were accommodated then set fire on it, damaging beds.

The suspects, names withheld, are aged between 18 and 25 years.

"RIB warns everyone that we will not tolerate anyone who is caught committing such crimes and reminds people to avoid them because vandalism is punishable by law," Murangira said.

Suspects are held at Ngororero RIB station while the investigation is ongoing.

Wilfull damaging of someone's property is punishable under article 186 of the penal law.

Upon conviction a person faces imprisonment of not less than two months but not over than five months plus fine of not less than Rwf 300,000 but not more than Rwf 500,000 or only one of these penalties.

While destruction crime upon conviction a person faces not less than three years but not more than five years plus fine of not less than Rwf 3 millions but not more than Rwf 5 millions.

This arrest followed different videos circulated on different social media platforms of candidates burning their notebooks and other related bad behaviour dubbed " celebration" of completing national examinations.