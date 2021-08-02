Rwanda: Imanishimwe Set for Rwf430m Move to Far Rabat

APR FC and Amavubi defender Emmanuel Imanishimwe earlier today left for Morocco to complete his $430,000 (about Rwf430 million) move to top flight side FAR Rabat.

The 26-year old left-back is expected to have a medical before he signs a three-year deal with the Moroccan side which finished third during the 2020/21 league season.

"I am very grateful to the APR FC management for giving me such an opportunity. I am going to give my best so that I can raise my level. This is a good opportunity for me and I am going to work hard to improve my performance and reach a better level of playing," said Imanishimwe.

Should the move materialise, the former Rayon Sports defender will pay APR FC a part of the transfer fee worth $130,000 (about Rwf 130 million) because he still had two years to play for the military side.

Imanishimwe has been a key player for APR FC since he joined the club from Rayon Sports in 2016.

Meanwhile, APR FC have recently extended the contract of defender Claude Niyomugabo as the player's replacement.

Founded in 1958, FAR Rabat is one of the most decorated clubs in Morocco with 29 league titles while also became the first club in Morocco to win one of the African cup competitions, the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1985, and has never been relegated to the Moroccan Second Division, alongside historical rivals Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca.

It was also the most successful Moroccan club of the 20th century and was ranked first locally, 10th in Africa 201st globally in the international rankings of clubs during the first ten years of the 21st century (2001-2010), issued by International Federation of Football History and Statistics in 2011.

Imanishimwe now hopes to be part of the club's squad that will play next season's CAF Confederation Cup.