Nigeria: Daura Senatorial Zone PMB Cup Quarter-Finals Start Today

The 2021 annual Daura Senatorial Zone President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) football competition has reached the quarter-final stage with matches billed to kick-off today at the Daura Township stadium.

The Group stage of the competition which started on March 1 has produced 16 teams that will compete for semi-final tickets.

According to the draws made available to Daily Trust by the organisers, Star Rolling FC Daura will lock horns with B. Dortmund FC Kankia, Buhari Babes Daura face Shargalle Reformers FC Dutsi, Ingawa United FC square up with Liverpool FC Daura, Eagle Stars Maiadua will entertain Galaxy FC while FC Porto Zango battle Arewa United Kankia.

In other quarter-final matches, Bindawa United will face the might of Tundun Wada United FC Daura, Kusugu Rangers FC Daura will trade tackles with S.A Justicfe FC Kankia just as New United FC Daura complete the line up with the fixture against Kayawa Sneakers FC Dutsi.

The Secretary General of the Local Organising Committee, Alhaji Aliyu Bello who disclosed that all matches will start at 3pm at the Daura Township stadium also said there will be no extra time as any match that ends in draw will go straight to penalty shoot-out for the winner to emerge.

The quarter-final matches will end on August 13.