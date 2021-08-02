Nigeria: Plateau - Hausa, Fulani Other Communities Sign Peace Accord

2 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — The Fulani, Hausa and other indigenous communities in villages of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue living in peace in their respective areas.

The communities signed the MoU after a one-day stakeholders meeting organised by the Plateau State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in Bokkos.

USAID Programme Manager Dr. Philip Hayab said the meeting was aimed at forming partnership and developing a plan for conflict mitigation and strengthening peaceful coexistence among the people of the locality, adding that the signing of the MoU was part of the commitment towards enhancing peace.

PFN chairman in the state, Rev. Steven Dangana, who was represented by the group's spokesman, Rev. Bitrus Mutong, expressed happiness over the development, saying it would go a long way in ensuring peace in the state, and called on all and sundry to embrace one another.

Daily Trust reports that the submissions by all the groups at the meeting centred around respect for one another, forgiveness, tolerance and preaching peace among others.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X