Nigeria: Plateau - Hausa, Fulani Other Communities Sign Peace Accord

Jos — The Fulani, Hausa and other indigenous communities in villages of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue living in peace in their respective areas.

The communities signed the MoU after a one-day stakeholders meeting organised by the Plateau State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in Bokkos.

USAID Programme Manager Dr. Philip Hayab said the meeting was aimed at forming partnership and developing a plan for conflict mitigation and strengthening peaceful coexistence among the people of the locality, adding that the signing of the MoU was part of the commitment towards enhancing peace.

PFN chairman in the state, Rev. Steven Dangana, who was represented by the group's spokesman, Rev. Bitrus Mutong, expressed happiness over the development, saying it would go a long way in ensuring peace in the state, and called on all and sundry to embrace one another.

Daily Trust reports that the submissions by all the groups at the meeting centred around respect for one another, forgiveness, tolerance and preaching peace among others.