Nigeria: Get Your Children Vaccinated Against Polio, Edo Begs Parents

2 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

The Edo State Government has appealed to residents in the state to get their children immunise with the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) to guarantee full protection against Polio Mellitus.

The state's Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, made the appeal at the weekend when he led other health practitioners on a sensitisation tour to major streets and markets across the metropolis.

Shaibu noted that the inactivated polio vaccine provides additional and rapid immunity that covers all three types of polioviruses.

He said the vaccination was to ensure that the state did not record any polio case.

"You should not neglect the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), because a combination of both the OPV and IPV provide stronger protection for the children," he said.

Shaibu also visited the Benin Airport to check protocols put in place by the airport management to prevent the importation of the Delta variant of coronavirus into the state.

He also urged taxi drivers at the airport to ensure strict compliance with preventive protocols to check the spread of the virus.

