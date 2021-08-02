Nigeria: Govt Refunds N620b to States for Federal Roads in 3 Years - Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has refunded N620 billion to states for rebuilding federal roads across the country, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, has said.

He made the disclosure during a courtesy call to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, in Birnin Kebbi.

Engr. Aliyu, who visited the state to supervise all ongoing federal road projects, said Buhari had approved the payment of N477 billion as road projects refund to 25 states in 2016 and N143 billion in 2019 to five states.

He said the Buhari administration is currently working on over 13,000 km roads simultaneously, with over 800 contracts awarded.

"Before 2016 or around that period, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) set up a committee to verify and clear road construction executed by some state governments. The committee headed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, was able to clear and verify 25 states who built federal government roads in their states."

Governor Bagudu appreciated the minister for the visit, applauding the present administration for completing one of the legacy roads it inherited; Sokoto-Tambuwal-Kontagora road.

"This road is one of the most important roads, not only does it link other states with the Federal Capital Territory, but it is the main gateway to Lagos.