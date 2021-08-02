Kenya: Carol Radull Quits Radio Africa Group

1 August 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Carol Radull has announced her exit From Radio Africa Group after a 21-year stay.

In a statement via social media, the media personality and famed radio presenter suggested she'd been sidelined at the giant media house.

"While I respect all the opportunities I got at Radio Africa," she says.

"I never believed I was designed to push papers and write reports. I haven't been on radio for a year and a half for reasons I choose not to share but in two weeks' time. I will be back on your airwaves; with the "Great Roy" and Kieni to continue to push the sports agenda," she explained.

Radull has also singled out employing presenters Idah Waringa, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, Fred Arocho and Bramwell Mwololo as among her successes.

"I joined the Radio Africa Group on the 8th of Aug 2000 as a news reporter and was soon promoted to be the head of News at Kiss 100. 2008 I launched Radio Jambo and was the station's first Programme Controller. I pride myself in hiring @gidiogidi (who had no belief in himself as a presenter and accused me of "removing me from my PLUSH job at UNEP as an IT exec "for this"! 🤣 @ghost_mulee (who questioned me during his job interview whether he could really be a radio presenter hehe) @mwololobramwell, @fredarocho who I scouted while he was being a hooligan at Nyayo Stadium 🤣 (forgive me guys 🤣) and many others; and together we built an amazing brand," she posted.

Radull is one of the most admired sports media personalities.

Before her tenure at Radio Africa, she worked as the East Africa Producer for the BBC World Service between July 1997 - April 1999. She was also the producer for Reuters Television.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X