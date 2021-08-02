Tunisia: Swimming - Olympics / Olympic Champion Ayoub Hafnaoui Receives Warm Welcome in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — A warm welcome was given to the Tunisian Olympic 400m freestyle champion, Ahmed Ayoub Hafnaoui, on his return to Tunisia, after having registered his name in gold letters at the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games.

The young swimmer was received, upon his arrival at Tunis Carthage airport, by the Acting Minister of Youth, Sports and Professional Integration, Sihem Ayadi, the President of Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Hamdi Meddeb, the President of the Tunisian Swimming Federation, Hédi Benhassen, as well as by a number of officials from the Tunisian National Olympic Committee and the ministry in charge, and members of the Olympic champion's family.

Hafnaoui (18), expressed, on this occasion, his great happiness to have won the gold medal in the 400m freestyle, indicating that this achievement is likely to encourage him to work harder to win other successes in the future.

Ayoub Hafnaoui was crowned last Sunday in the 400m freestyle, for his first Olympic participation, after having covered the distance in 3:43.36, ahead of Australian Jack McLoughlin (3:43.52) and US Kieran Smith (3:43.94), offering Tunisia its first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the second after the silver one for taekwondo player Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi.