Tunisia Takes Delivery of Italian Donation of 1.5 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines

1 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia took delivery Sunday of 1.500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Italy.

At a ceremony attended by Italian Ambassador in Tunis Lorenzo Fanara, President Saied stressed the importance of this noble act of solidarity which, he said, gives new impetus to relations of friendship and cooperation and enshrines the values of mutual aid and solidarity between the two peoples.

Saied said, in another vein, he is steadfastly committed to protecting rights and freedoms and consolidating peace and stability in the country.

He also reiterated Tunisia's call for a multidimensional and solidarity-based approach to illegal migration and said it is necessary to combat human trafficking networks

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

