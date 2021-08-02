Nigeria: Why Hoodlums Attacked Ibadan Radio Station - Police

The windscreens of four vehicles parked within the premises were broken, along with the glass door at the entrance of the media outfit, police said.

The Police in Oyo State have said that perpetrators of the attack on Amuludun FM 99.1, Moniya, Ibadan, would be brought to justice.

The command's spokesman, Adewale Osifeso, stated this in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums had, on Saturday, attacked the radio station, vandalising the windscreens of the four vehicles parked within the premises as well as the station's glass entrance door.

Mr Osifeso quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ngozi Onadeko, as assuring all and sundry that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be made to face full wrath of the law.

According to Mrs Onadeko, investigations into the incident are currently ongoing, adding that developments will be communicated to the public accordingly.

She called on the public to promptly inform the police any incident of this nature, for their quick intervention.

Cause of attack

Giving update on what led to the attack, the police commissioner said that it was occasioned by the face-off between a vigilante group and some criminal elements.

"It was due to the face-off between members of Soludero, a local vigilante group, and some criminal elements around Sasa Area in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State while the latter was on routine patrol on Saturday, at about 4:00 pm," she said.

Mrs Onadeko added that a member of the criminal gang sustained gunshot injuries during the clash and was confirmed dead at the hospital.

"Consequent upon this, the hoodlums, in their numbers, stormed Soludero's presumed office, located at the premises of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Amuludun 99.1 FM, Moniya, Ibadan, in a bid to launch a reprisal attack.

"Preliminary investigation gathered from an on-the-spot assessment shows that upon the arrival of the hoodlums, they became agitated, as none of their targets was on sight.

"Consequently, windscreens of the four vehicles parked within the premises were broken, along with the glass door at the entrance of the media outfit, inferring that the attack was not targeted directly at the media outfit but the vigilante group," Mrs Onadeko said.

