Ethiopia: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Travels to Sudan, Ethiopia

press release

Administrator Samantha Power will travel to Sudan and Ethiopia July 31-August 4 to strengthen the U.S. Government's partnership with Sudan's transitional leaders and citizens, explore how to expand USAID's support for Sudan's transition to a civilian-led democracy, and continue to press the Government of Ethiopia to allow full and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent famine in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

In Khartoum, Administrator Power will deliver a speech on Sudan, highlighting its promising yet fragile transition, and celebrating the essential role of civil society, independent media, and the courageous Sudanese people who marched for freedom. She will meet Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and other officials in the transitional government. The Administrator will meet Ethiopian refugees in Sudan who recently fled the conflict and atrocities in the Tigray region, and travel to Darfur to assess USAID humanitarian programs to assist people displaced by conflict, as well as meet with Darfuri youth and community leaders.

While in Addis Ababa, Administrator Power will meet with humanitarian assistance partners and observe how USAID-provided food is stored and prepared for delivery throughout Ethiopia, including to the Tigray region, to feed families who need it most. The Administrator's itinerary also includes meetings with Ethiopian government officials to press for unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent famine in Tigray and meet urgent needs in other conflict-affected regions of the country.