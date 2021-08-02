Malawi: Mayor Barred From Entering Mzuzu City Council Civic Offices

2 August 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gracian Jeke-Mana

Mzuzu City Council employees last Friday barred their Mayor, Brian Nyasulu and four other Councilors from entering premises of the council's civic offices.

An inside source confided to Malawi News Agency that the employees are not pleased with news alleging that Nyasulu and the other Councilors had written a letter to Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development requesting the authority to remove the council's chief executive officer, Gomegzani Nyasulu, from the council.

The other Councilors according to the message on placards were: Hiwet Mkandawire, Alwin Kumwenda, Monica Simwaka and Peterkings Mbale

When contacted, Nyasulu referred the reporter to the council's Public Relations Officer, Macdonald Gondwe who could not pick up the reporter's phone calls.

Efforts to seek more information and verify the development proved futile as when also contacted, spokesperson for Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Anjoya Kanyalika, asked for a questionnaire which was never responded to despite pledging that she would revert.

