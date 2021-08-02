Kenyan Sprinter Mark Otieno Suspended From Olympics After Failing Drugs Test

Tokyo — Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

There was an adverse analytical finding on his sample with an anabolic androgenic steroid detected, the news breaking just hours before starting out in the heats of the 100m at the Games on Saturday.

Officials said the sample was taken on July 28 (Wednesday) and went into the lab the following day. According to the testing agency, Otieno said he had taken diclophenac, food supplements and a cramps blocker.

Team Kenya Chief de Mission Waithaka Kioni confirmed the development.

"We have received communication from the International Testing Agency regarding on our sprinters who has had an adverse analytical finding on his Urine sample he provided on July 28. For now he remains provisionally suspended from participating in his event," Kioni said.

"The sprinter is aware of this communication and is in receipt of a letter from the ITA. He has since denied any knowledge of the violation and requested a re-analysis of his B sample. For now, he remains innocent until we receive the results of the B sample," further added the Chief de Mission.