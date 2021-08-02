Kenyan Sprinter Mark Otieno Suspended From Olympics After Failing Drugs Test

31 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Tokyo — Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

There was an adverse analytical finding on his sample with an anabolic androgenic steroid detected, the news breaking just hours before starting out in the heats of the 100m at the Games on Saturday.

Officials said the sample was taken on July 28 (Wednesday) and went into the lab the following day. According to the testing agency, Otieno said he had taken diclophenac, food supplements and a cramps blocker.

Team Kenya Chief de Mission Waithaka Kioni confirmed the development.

"We have received communication from the International Testing Agency regarding on our sprinters who has had an adverse analytical finding on his Urine sample he provided on July 28. For now he remains provisionally suspended from participating in his event," Kioni said.

"The sprinter is aware of this communication and is in receipt of a letter from the ITA. He has since denied any knowledge of the violation and requested a re-analysis of his B sample. For now, he remains innocent until we receive the results of the B sample," further added the Chief de Mission.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X