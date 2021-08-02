Kenya: I Am Innocent, Says Mark Otieno After Doping Suspension

Nairobi — Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno has reiterated that he has not doped after he was suspended on Saturday from racing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo following an Adverse Analytical Test on his urine sample.

According to the results from his urine sample taken on Wednesday, Otieno tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and was subsequently barred from stepping on the tartan for the 100m heats.

Team Kenya Chief de Mission Waithaka Kioni subsequently confirmed that Otieno has been suspended.

In a rejoinder, the athlete has now released a statement reiterating his innocence.

"I want to categorically state and be on record that I have never been involved in doping of any kind. My integrity as an athlete and in individual is paramount to me and I hold in great honour the opportunity I have been given to represent my country on this global stage as I have done many times in the past," Otieno said in his statement.

He adds; "As such I would never engage in any activity that would jeopardize me or my teammates. Representing my country in the Olympics is a dream that I have had for many years and it is truly devastating that this dream and the trust all my supporters and country have placed in me has been cut short."

Otieno and Team Kenya officials have asked for a re-test on the B samples and if they turn negative, he will be exonerated from the claims.

However, in the event that the B sample also returns a positive test, then he faces a ban.

"I remain hopeful of clearing my name and continuing in my athletics journey," underscores Otieno.