Liberia: Government of Liberia Addresses 53 Percent of Consortium Workers' Grievances

By Lewis S. Teh

The leadership of the Consortium of Public Sector Workers has disclosed here that the Government of Liberia has addressed about 53% of the grievances raised by the institution over the past months.

Over the weekend, Mr. Moibah K. Johnson, Civil Servants Association president told a press conference at the Headquarters of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) on 12th Street, Sinkor that the Government of Liberia has addressed 53% of the main issues they have raised.

"On July 16, 2021, the GOL and the Consortium's technical committee met in order to review and assess the April 18, 2021 MOU [memorandum of understanding]. Following this meeting, we are pleased to inform the public that conservatively, about 53% of the issues raised have been addressed by the government," Mr. Moibah said.

According to him, the government and the Consortium of Public Sector Workers organizations entered into a memorandum of understanding aimed at addressing eleven categories of problem areas identified after series of consultation and engagement between the two parties.

"While the parties take cognizance of the progress being made to the implementation of the MOU, more challenges still abound," he said, adding that the responsibility still remains on the shoulders of the government to fully implement the MOU.

Mr. Moibah continued that considering the progress as reflected by the percentage mentioned on the MOU's implementation by the government, the consortium agrees to an additional three - month extension of the MOU to October 18, 2021 with the utmost hope and optimism that the outstanding issues of the MOU can be completely resolved.

He said their decision is in the spirit of continuous constructive engagement with the Government of Liberia. However, he called on the government to accelerate the implementation of the outstanding issues in order to put smiles on the faces of all the public sector workers.

Some of the issues raised by the group include Pension Law, February and August 2020 retirement benefits, dismissal of teachers on the basis of test results, transitional retirement of National Social Security Corporation (NASSCORP) pension payroll for social security benefits, challenges with salary payment and disbursement, among others.

The government and the Consortium of Public Sector Workers recently signed an MOU on the workers' grievances. Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah recently said the Consortium of Public Sector Workers and the Government of Liberia had resolved to work together to promote the spirit of unity for the growth of the country.

"Today, we are excited to announce that the Government of Liberia and the Consortium of Public Sector Workers have resolved to work in one accord to addressing the misunderstanding between the two parties, including their disenchantments and grievances. Beginning now we will all work together for the growth of the country," Minister Tweah disclosed.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/gol-public-sector-workers-sign-mou/