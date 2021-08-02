Rwanda: Pre-Primary and Lower Primary Schools to Resume On August 2

The Ministry of Education has directed that schools will reopen on Monday, August 2 for primary and secondary schools, and August 9 for higher learning institutions located in Kigali and districts that have been in lockdown.

In a communique released on Saturday, July 31, the ministry said that "students in the pre-primary and lower primary will begin the 3rd term on Monday, August 2, in line with the existing school year calendar for 2020-2021".

The schools which are located in areas which were under lockdown until it was lifted on Friday, will also resume.

Meanwhile, students in Higher Learning Institutions from the City of Kigali and the districts that were in lockdown will resume August 9.

The ministry reminded the schools and other education related institutions to keep observing the Covid-19 preventive measures in this period of resumption.

Schools were called upon to observe Covid-19 preventive measures which include physical distancing, proper wearing of face masks, handwashing, with clean water and soap/sanitizer, and keeping windows open.

Schools were also urged to work with volunteers, in awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and establish a catch-up programmes to support students where necessary.