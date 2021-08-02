Rwanda: Pre-Primary and Lower Primary Schools to Resume On August 2

31 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Léon-Pierre Muhire

The Ministry of Education has directed that schools will reopen on Monday, August 2 for primary and secondary schools, and August 9 for higher learning institutions located in Kigali and districts that have been in lockdown.

In a communique released on Saturday, July 31, the ministry said that "students in the pre-primary and lower primary will begin the 3rd term on Monday, August 2, in line with the existing school year calendar for 2020-2021".

The schools which are located in areas which were under lockdown until it was lifted on Friday, will also resume.

Meanwhile, students in Higher Learning Institutions from the City of Kigali and the districts that were in lockdown will resume August 9.

The ministry reminded the schools and other education related institutions to keep observing the Covid-19 preventive measures in this period of resumption.

Schools were called upon to observe Covid-19 preventive measures which include physical distancing, proper wearing of face masks, handwashing, with clean water and soap/sanitizer, and keeping windows open.

They also requested to the schools to use volunteers and catch-up programmes to keep supporting the students.

Schools were also urged to work with volunteers, in awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and establish a catch-up programmes to support students where necessary.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X