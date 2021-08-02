Rwanda: RDF Honors Retiring Military Officers

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), on Saturday, July 31 held a send-off ceremony to honour the service of senior officers who reached retirement age and those whose service contracts came to an end.

The ninth discharge of military personnel took place at RDF Headquarters Senior Officers Mess and was presided over by the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Albert Murasira on behalf of the commander in chief of RDF.

The event was also attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs and selected Generals and senior officers.

The 2021 send-off phase was attended by 32 senior officers who represented others who were in awol as a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. In his address, Murasira applauded the retirees for their personal sacrifices, service rendered and contribution to the country.

"After contributing to the liberation of your country, individually, collectively and at different stages, you also participated in the international peace in which the RDF has played an active role.

The Minister also recognized their contribution to the professionalisation of the RDF and other national development programmes," he noted.

"For this personal dedication, commitment and patriotism, we take this opportunity to thank you", he added.

On behalf of the retirees, retired (Rtd) Col John Karega emphasised that they are retiring as happy people because their contribution to liberate Rwanda was not in vain.

He thanked President Kagame for his good leadership during the liberation struggle and for the past 30 years and vowed to remain loyal and committed to the national development journey.

"As we retire, we seize this opportunity to assure the Commander in Chief and the entire RDF leadership that even though we are retiring, we shall remain committed to the continuous journey of liberation of our country and that we shall never betray our comrades on the course of national development."

The retirees were awarded certificates as a recognition for their service rendered to Rwanda Defence Force.