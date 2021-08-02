Rwanda Names New Government Spokesperson, Presidential Press Secretary

31 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame has appointed Yolande Makolo as the Government Spokesperson and Stéphanie Nyombayire as the Presidential Press Secretary.

The new appointments were announced on Saturday, July 31, 2021, through a communique signed by the Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente.

The Cabinet meeting that made the appointments was convened on Friday, July 30, 2021.

The docket of the Government Spokesperson is in the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the portfolio was previously held by the designated Minister

Prior to her appointment, Makolo was the senior presidential advisor on media.

"It is a great honour to be appointed government spokesperson. I very much look forward to continue working with Rwandan leaders and my colleagues in government to continue telling the Rwandan story and providing GoR [Government of Rwanda] positions on issues of importance to our country," she told The New Times.

Nyombayire has been working in the President's office holding multiple positions including the Deputy Principle Private Secretary in charge of communications.

She has also previously served as the Director-General of the Communications Department in the Office of the President.

