Nigeria: FRSC Arrests 15,000 Offenders in 3 Months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Command, has arrested 15,000 offenders for various traffic offences in the last three months.

The sector commander, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the arrest had gone a long way in arresting crashes that would have occurred if those offenders had not been nabbed.

Ogungbemide disclosed this at the weekend during the 6th annual training and workshop of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in Lagos where he represented the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, to talk about the migration from the petrol-powered vehicles to electric and Gas-powered Vehicles.

The FRSC boss speaking on the sidelines of the presentation said road safety is doing everything possible to ensure safety on the roads and highways and solicited the support and cooperation of stakeholders.

He said, "I arrested 15,000 offenders in the last three months; you should appreciate the fact that we have succeeded in arresting 15,000 crashes on our roads because the implication is that if we didn't arrest these people, all the crashes we have been having, the causative reasons behind the crashes are what we have arrested before the real crashes".