South Africa: Transnet Lifts Force Majeure On Ports After Operations Normalise Following Cyberattack

analysis

Rail and ports utility Transnet will terminate the week-long force majeure it invoked on 26 July after its operations were crippled by a cyberattack whose origins remain unclear.

Transnet Port Terminals, the state-owned freight company's division that operates the container terminals at the country's biggest ports including Cape Town, Gqeberha, Ngqura and Durban, declared force majeure late on Monday after its IT systems suffered a massive cyberattack last week.

In a statement, the state-owned firm said it believed it could now service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably.

The hit on its information infrastructure affected its ability to receive and track the thousands of cargo containers that arrive at and exit the country's ports on a daily basis. That led to huge backlogs as Transnet reverted to a manual system, leaving dozens of trucks queuing at port gates and even more shipping vessels stranded at its docks.

"The upliftment of the force majeure follows the phased restoration of the Navis N4 terminal operating system across the container terminals," Transnet said in the statement.

"In terms of operations, Port Terminals will continue to apply the berthing principles of the container operations contract in the container terminals. This is currently...