Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Man (66) Travelling to Canada Fined for Faking Covid Papers

1 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

A 66-year-old Bulawayo man was arrested at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport attempting to use a fake Covid-19 certificate to travel to Canada.

Paul Mpofu from Morningside suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Steven Ndlovu facing fraud charges.

Mpofu was fined $30 000 or a six months jail term.

Appearing for the state, Evelyn Mutizirwa said last Wednesday, Mpofu presented the fake Covid-19 certificate to health officials during the check-in process as he intended to travel to South Africa en-route to Canada.

"On July 28 at around 4 pm at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Airport, Mpofu made a misrepresentation to Terence Mthabisi Sibanda by presenting a fake Covid-19 certificate," Mutizirwa told the court.

In sentencing Mpofu, the magistrate said such conduct was not expected from a senior citizen like him.

"This was not expected from a senior citizen as you were endangering yourself and the members of the public by leaving the country without a valid Covid-19 certificate," said Mutizirwa.

Mpofu pleaded guilty.

